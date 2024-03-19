iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,410. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.