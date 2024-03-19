iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 10.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $97.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,410. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

