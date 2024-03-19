iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises about 1.2% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 267,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 426,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

