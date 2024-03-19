iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBMQ. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,289 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

