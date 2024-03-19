iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Ridgewood Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,318. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

