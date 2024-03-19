iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $52,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

IVE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.21. The company had a trading volume of 394,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,816. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $183.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

