Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jamf from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Jamf alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jamf

Jamf Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 373,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,921. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.