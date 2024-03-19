Jayshree Ullal Sells 87,418 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total transaction of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total transaction of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $286.92. 5,249,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

