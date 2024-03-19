JMP Securities Increases Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target to $10.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,123. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $403.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,525.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

