Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $4.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,227. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 597.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 120,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

