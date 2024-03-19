Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 647 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

