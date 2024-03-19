Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.72. The stock had a trading volume of 790,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.31. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $259.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

