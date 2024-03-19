Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,553. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.19. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

