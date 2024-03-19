Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

CL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.27. 3,430,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,729. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

