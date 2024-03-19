Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 497,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 861,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.