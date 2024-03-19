Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $624.96. 355,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $428.68 and a 12-month high of $636.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $613.47 and its 200-day moving average is $560.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

