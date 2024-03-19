Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 334,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 234,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

