Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 29 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.80. 2,019,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,678. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $317.91 and a fifty-two week high of $392.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.