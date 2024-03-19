Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

