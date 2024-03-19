Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 867 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.49 and a 12 month high of $229.56.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.