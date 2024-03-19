KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.98. 79,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 43,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

