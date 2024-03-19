Kujira (KUJI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $344.19 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Kujira has a market capitalization of $344.19 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00005043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.30864829 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,492,972.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

