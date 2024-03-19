Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (NYSEARCA:AMZP)

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3508 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZP stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 1,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741. Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09.

