KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 0.2%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €46.30 ($50.33) and last traded at €46.60 ($50.65). 7,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.70 ($50.76).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

