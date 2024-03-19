Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.61. 2,022,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

