Loop Capital Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.04.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,943,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,222. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $34,813,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 470,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 91,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

