Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Increased to $389.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $382.00 to $389.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $369.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.23. 963,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.98) EPS. Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

