Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Increased to $397.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $351.00 to $397.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $369.40.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
