Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at HC Wainwright

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($6.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($19.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $53.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $84.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $369.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $12.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.23. The stock had a trading volume of 963,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,717. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 151,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

