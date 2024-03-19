Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $375.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDGL. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.40.

Shares of MDGL traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.23. 963,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.69 and its 200-day moving average is $197.62. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 151,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

