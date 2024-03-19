Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $26.00 at Mizuho

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 3,748,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

