MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,994,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MannKind by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

