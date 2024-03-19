Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $4,150,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MKL stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,511.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,461.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,446.47. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,189.96 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.



