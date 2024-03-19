McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $68.12. 1,867,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

