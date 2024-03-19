McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,106,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,330. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

