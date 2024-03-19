Megan Faust Sells 2,800 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. 743,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,458. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

