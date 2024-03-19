MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 238,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.30. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeiraGTx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 401.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.