Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.8% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,395,437 shares of company stock worth $627,984,038. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $496.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,891,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.64 and a 1-year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.