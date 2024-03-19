Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 114,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 61,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Metallic Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$55.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

