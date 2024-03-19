Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.32. 20,086,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,567,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $269.52 and a 52-week high of $427.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

