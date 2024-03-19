Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.11.

MIRM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 789,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,899 shares of company stock valued at $248,102 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

