Mizuho Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $26.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

