Mizuho Boosts SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $42.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBOW. KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. 564,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,871. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% in the second quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after buying an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 596,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 387,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

