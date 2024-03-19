MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Raised by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 2.5 %

MSCI traded up $13.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,584. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.92. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.