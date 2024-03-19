Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,198. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $547.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.75.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.