Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,575 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $342,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. 93,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,262. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

