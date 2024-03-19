Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,027,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552,024. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $101.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

