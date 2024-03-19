Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 556,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,111. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market cap of $484.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $15,031,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,592,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 369,722 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.