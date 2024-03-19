Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JAMF. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jamf from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 373,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,921. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,343.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 478,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 49.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 403,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

