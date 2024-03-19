NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi (NYSEARCA:MSFY) Announces Dividend of $0.28

NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi (NYSEARCA:MSFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi Stock Performance

NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729. NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58.

